From astrologer to conversion kingpin: Chhangur Baba's rise

ED is now looking into money laundering, foreign exchange violations

The ATS uncovered possible foreign funding from the Middle East and linked 14 more people to the case. The Enforcement Directorate is now looking into money laundering and foreign exchange violations.

Officials have already demolished an illegal mansion in Balrampur tied to the group, with plans to seize properties worth over ₹300 crore.

The investigation is ongoing, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promising strict action, expressing that no one involved will be spared.