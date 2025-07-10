From astrologer to conversion kingpin: Chhangur Baba's rise
Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Jalaluddin Shah, known as Chhangur Baba, for allegedly running a massive illegal religious conversion scheme.
He and his team are accused of pressuring over 1,500 Hindu women and thousands of non-Muslims to convert to Islam, using money and threats.
Authorities say the operation moved more than ₹106 crore through nearly 40 bank accounts.
ED is now looking into money laundering, foreign exchange violations
The ATS uncovered possible foreign funding from the Middle East and linked 14 more people to the case. The Enforcement Directorate is now looking into money laundering and foreign exchange violations.
Officials have already demolished an illegal mansion in Balrampur tied to the group, with plans to seize properties worth over ₹300 crore.
The investigation is ongoing, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promising strict action, expressing that no one involved will be spared.