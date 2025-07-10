Next Article
Security forces recover arms in J-K's Poonch district
Security forces pulled off a big win in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, teaming up for a joint operation that uncovered a hidden stash of weapons.
The search focused on the Khanetar area, and by afternoon, they'd tracked down the cache at Churun Gali in the Khanetar Top belt.
What was found in the cache?
The haul included two pistols with magazines, six hand grenades, 24 rounds of ammo, three IEDs (improvised explosive devices), an under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), and even a watch.
This kind of find shows how seriously security teams are working to keep things safe and peaceful in the region.