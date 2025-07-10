Tragic end for tennis player Radhika Yadav India Jul 10, 2025

Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level tennis player from Gurugram, was shot and killed by her father at their home on Thursday morning.

The argument reportedly started over her Instagram reels and social media activity, leading to her father firing three shots with his licensed revolver.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Radhika did not survive.