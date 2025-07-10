Next Article
Tragic end for tennis player Radhika Yadav
Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level tennis player from Gurugram, was shot and killed by her father at their home on Thursday morning.
The argument reportedly started over her Instagram reels and social media activity, leading to her father firing three shots with his licensed revolver.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, Radhika did not survive.
Her father has been arrested and police are investigating the case.
Radhika was known for her talent on the tennis court—she ranked among the top 200 in ITF doubles—and her sudden loss has deeply affected the local sports community.