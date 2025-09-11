Global press freedom at its lowest in 50 years: Report

Press freedom has witnessed its sharpest decline in half a century as global democracy has weakened considerably, a report by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) has revealed. The Stockholm-based think tank's Global State of Democracy Report 2025 found that democracy has declined in 94 countries over the past five years. Only one-third of countries have made progress during this period.

Statement 'To fight back, democracies need to....' "Democracy faces a perfect storm of autocratic resurgence and acute uncertainty due to massive social and economic changes," Kevin Casas-Zamora, the secretary-general of the think tank, said. "To fight back, democracies need to protect key elements of democracy, like elections and the rule of law, but also profoundly reform government so that it delivers fairness, inclusion and shared prosperity."

Global decline Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Myanmar saw major drops Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, and Myanmar saw the steepest decreases, owing to their historically high levels of civil conflict, poverty, and political instability. The fourth-largest occurred in South Korea, where former President Yoon Suk Yeol regularly attacked critical media and used defamation lawsuits to suppress journalists before being ousted earlier this year. In New Zealand, the media landscape is shrinking, with most journalists working for a handful of employers.

Regional issues New Zealand, Palestine also highlighted in report In Palestine, nearly 200 journalists have been killed since October 2023 amid ongoing conflict. Israel has also blocked international press access to the Gaza Strip. "Between 2024 and 2025, Al Jazeera was targeted by both Israel and the Palestinian Authority, which have suspended the media outlet's operations over alleged national security concerns and tensions over its coverage of certain events," the report notes.

Progress noted Some positive developments noted Despite the global decline, some positive developments were also noted. Chile saw an improvement in freedom of expression thanks to new legislation protecting journalists. Africa also accounted for a large share of global democratic progress, with Botswana and South Africa leading the way. The report also praised Jordan's parliamentary elections in 2024 for their fairness and Poland's improvements in democratic practices.