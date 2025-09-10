Gujarat: 25 workers injured in boiler explosion, gas leak
What's the story
At least 25 workers were injured in a boiler explosion and subsequent gas leak at the Gujarat Fluorochemical Limited (GFL) plant in Ghoghamba taluka, Panchmahal district. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon and has left at least five workers with grievous burn injuries and others with gas exposure. Five of the injured are said to have suffered grievous burns.
Medical response
Injured rushed to Halol sub-district hospital
Panchmahal District Collector Ajay Dahiya said, "We had dispatched 15 ambulances to the spot after the incident took place on Wednesday." The injured have been rushed to Halol's sub-district hospital and two private hospitals: Maa and Krupalu. Dahiya added that their condition is being examined, and those who need advanced medical attention will be shifted to Vadodara.
Ongoing investigation
District administration yet to confirm exact number of injured
Panchmahal District Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat and Additional District Collector J J Patel are at the scene to supervise rescue operations and conduct a preliminary investigation. The district administration is yet to confirm the exact number of people injured in this incident. Further details are awaited as an investigation is underway.