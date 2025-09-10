LOADING...
Gujarat: 25 workers injured in boiler explosion, gas leak
Five of the injured are said to have suffered grievous burns

By Snehil Singh
Sep 10, 2025
04:07 pm
At least 25 workers were injured in a boiler explosion and subsequent gas leak at the Gujarat Fluorochemical Limited (GFL) plant in Ghoghamba taluka, Panchmahal district. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon and has left at least five workers with grievous burn injuries and others with gas exposure. Five of the injured are said to have suffered grievous burns.

Medical response

Injured rushed to Halol sub-district hospital

Panchmahal District Collector Ajay Dahiya said, "We had dispatched 15 ambulances to the spot after the incident took place on Wednesday." The injured have been rushed to Halol's sub-district hospital and two private hospitals: Maa and Krupalu. Dahiya added that their condition is being examined, and those who need advanced medical attention will be shifted to Vadodara.

Ongoing investigation

District administration yet to confirm exact number of injured

Panchmahal District Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat and Additional District Collector J J Patel are at the scene to supervise rescue operations and conduct a preliminary investigation. The district administration is yet to confirm the exact number of people injured in this incident. Further details are awaited as an investigation is underway.