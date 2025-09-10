Umar Khalid moves SC seeking bail in Delhi riots case

Khalid, others have been in jail since 2020

On September 2, the High Court dismissed bail pleas, with the Delhi Police calling the riots a "well-planned, well-orchestrated conspiracy."

The judges said just waiting for trial isn't reason enough for bail and reminded that protest rights have limits.

Khalid and others have been in jail since 2020; they deny all charges and say the case is politically motivated.

Co-accused Sharjeel Imam and Gulfisha Fatima are also seeking relief from the Supreme Court as the trial continues under UAPA regulations.