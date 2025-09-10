Umar Khalid moves SC seeking bail in Delhi riots case
Activist Umar Khalid is now appealing to the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court refused him bail in a case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots.
He and eight others, including Sharjeel Imam, face charges under the strict UAPA law for allegedly planning communal violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC.
The riots led to 53 deaths and over 700 injuries.
Khalid, others have been in jail since 2020
On September 2, the High Court dismissed bail pleas, with the Delhi Police calling the riots a "well-planned, well-orchestrated conspiracy."
The judges said just waiting for trial isn't reason enough for bail and reminded that protest rights have limits.
Khalid and others have been in jail since 2020; they deny all charges and say the case is politically motivated.
Co-accused Sharjeel Imam and Gulfisha Fatima are also seeking relief from the Supreme Court as the trial continues under UAPA regulations.