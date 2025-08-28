Box office buzz: 'Param Sundari' set for ₹8-10cr opening

The much-anticipated romantic comedy Param Sundari, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor , is set to hit theaters on Friday. The film has been generating a lot of buzz, thanks to its catchy songs like Pardesiya and Bheegi Saari. Early reviews for the movie have also been decent. These factors are likely to contribute to a decent opening day for the film at the box office .

Advance bookings Advance bookings for 'Param Sundari' started on Tuesday Param Sundari's advance bookings opened on Tuesday and the film sold 10,000 tickets within the first 24 hours across BookMyShow and District apps. However, these numbers are expected to increase as more people walk in to watch the movie. According to Pinkvilla, it had sold 20,000 tickets in the major national chains - PVR Inox and Cinepolis - by Thursday afternoon.

Market scenario No major competition from other films Param Sundari will be released in a relatively open market, as there is no major competition from other films. The big releases War 2 and Coolie are now beginning to fizzle out after two weeks in cinemas. Meanwhile, Mahavatar Narsimha is still drawing audiences, but its shows are expected to decrease with Param Sundari's release. This gives the new film an advantage and increases its chances of performing well at the box office.