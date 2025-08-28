'Metro... In Dino' finally lands on Netflix tomorrow

Box office performance

Box office collection of 'Metro... In Dino'

Despite a solo release and high expectations, Metro...In Dino didn't perform as well as expected at the box office. The film opened with a modest ₹3.5 crore but saw significant growth in the following days. It consistently earned over ₹1 crore until its third Monday, when Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara was released. However, it still managed to earn a total of ₹53.3 crore net during its run, per Sacnilk.