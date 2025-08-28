'Metro... In Dino' finally lands on Netflix tomorrow
What's the story
Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, which hit the theaters on July 4, will be available on Netflix from Friday. The news was shared by the streaming giant through an Instagram post that read, "Agla station: Pyaar, heartbreaks aur thodi si ummeed (Next station: Love, heartbreaks, and a little bit of hope). Watch Metro... In Dino, out 29 August, on Netflix!" The film features an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan.
Box office performance
Box office collection of 'Metro... In Dino'
Despite a solo release and high expectations, Metro...In Dino didn't perform as well as expected at the box office. The film opened with a modest ₹3.5 crore but saw significant growth in the following days. It consistently earned over ₹1 crore until its third Monday, when Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara was released. However, it still managed to earn a total of ₹53.3 crore net during its run, per Sacnilk.
Film's narrative
About the film
The film, a spiritual successor to Life in a...Metro, is directed by Basu and features an ensemble cast including Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Anupam Kher. The film tells four different yet interlinked tales of modern romance. It explores the highs and lows of relationships in today's fast-paced world - from young love to the intricacies of long-term commitments. Like its predecessor, it had music by Pritam.