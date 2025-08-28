Filmfare Awards 2025: Gujarat to host 70th edition

The 70th edition of the prestigious Filmfare Awards will be held in Gujarat, following the success of last year's event. The Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd (TCGL) and Worldwide Media Pvt Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to host this star-studded event. The MoU was signed by TCGL's Commissioner and Managing Director Prabhav Joshi and Worldwide Media's Director Rohit Gopakumar on Thursday.

Event details Event to showcase Gujarat's cultural richness The 70th Filmfare Awards will be a star-studded affair, bringing together the biggest names in Bollywood for an unforgettable night. The event will not only honor cinematic brilliance but also showcase Gujarat's cultural richness, breathtaking landscapes, and rapidly growing film infrastructure. This aligns with the state's Cinematic Tourism Policy launched in September 2022 to establish Gujarat as a preferred hub for film and cultural events.

Statement Times Group MD on the event Vineet Jain, Managing Director of the Times Group, said, "Entertainment today stands as one of the most powerful forces of influence. It is shaping culture, driving economies, and strengthening infrastructure." "With the 70th edition of Filmfare Awards, we at The Times Group will be setting a new benchmark for how entertainment and tourism can come together to create experiences that resonate far beyond the stage."