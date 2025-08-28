Sekhar Kammula to collaborate with SVC again after 'Kuberaa'
Director Sekhar Kammula, who recently delivered the blockbuster Kuberaa, is set to collaborate with Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP once again. The production house announced on X that it will be producing Kammula's 11th film. "The film is currently in the early stages of development, with cast and crew details to be finalized and revealed very soon," read a statement from the production house.
The upcoming film will be a reunion of Kammula and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP after their successful collaboration on Kuberaa. The film, which was led by Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, was a massive hit. It received widespread acclaim for its performances and direction. The production house expressed excitement about this new partnership with Kammula in their statement.
Kuberaa, directed by Kammula, became a global blockbuster. The film's social media handle celebrated its success with a poster that read "Unanimous Mega Blockbuster 100+ crore World Wide Gross Estimate." The movie was praised for the performances of its lead cast. Megastar Chiranjeevi, who graced the success meet of Kuberaa as the chief guest, lauded Dhanush's performance and said he couldn't recognize him initially while watching the movie.