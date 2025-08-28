Sekhar Kammula to collaborate with SVC again after 'Kuberaa'

Sekhar Kammula's next film will be produced by SVC

Director Sekhar Kammula, who recently delivered the blockbuster Kuberaa, is set to collaborate with Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP once again. The production house announced on X that it will be producing Kammula's 11th film. "The film is currently in the early stages of development, with cast and crew details to be finalized and revealed very soon," read a statement from the production house.