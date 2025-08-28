Anurag Kashyap calls 'Nishaanchi' a Salim-Javed-style movie

Kashyap revealed that Nishaanchi was his "longest and most elaborate shoot yet." He said, "Nishaanchi is my full-on Salim-Javed zone of film; it has the hero, the drama, and the payoff a film must deliver. I spent 69 days on it." The movie also features Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Title change

Film was originally titled 'Babloo Nishaanchi, Rangilee Rinku, Dabloo'

Kashyap also revealed that the film was originally titled Babloo Nishaanchi, Rangilee Rinku, and Dabloo. However, they decided to go with a crisper title after receiving feedback that the original one was too long. "Everyone said it was too long," he added. The movie is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films. It will hit theaters on September 19.