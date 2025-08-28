National Awards 2025: 'Mau' wins Best Debut Film Entertainment Aug 28, 2025

Shilpika Bordoloi's short film "Mau: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw" just picked up the 2024 National Award for Best Debut Film of a Director in the Non-Feature Films category.

Recently screened in Delhi, the film dives into Mizoram's rare Mautam famine—triggered by bamboo flowering—and spotlights the traditional Cheraw dance, which is performed to calm restless spirits.