National Awards 2025: 'Mau' wins Best Debut Film
Shilpika Bordoloi's short film "Mau: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw" just picked up the 2024 National Award for Best Debut Film of a Director in the Non-Feature Films category.
Recently screened in Delhi, the film dives into Mizoram's rare Mautam famine—triggered by bamboo flowering—and spotlights the traditional Cheraw dance, which is performed to calm restless spirits.
Themes of life and death
Bordoloi weaves together themes of life and death with the unique 40-year cycle of bamboo flowering.
Using natural light and choreographed movement, "Mau" takes viewers on a visual journey through Mizoram's culture.
The film stands as a heartfelt tribute to preserving local traditions and honoring the spirit of its people.