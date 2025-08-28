Vampires, werewolves, and nostalgia: 'Twilight' returns to theaters this October

Get ready, Twihards! Lionsgate has announced that all five films of The Twilight Saga will be returning to theaters. This is a great opportunity for fans to relive the epic romance and fantasy on the big screen. The announcement was made by Lionsgate via social media, confirming that all five movies from this blockbuster franchise are set for re-release. Read on for more details.

Fan excitement Cast and characters of 'The Twilight Saga' The re-release of The Twilight Saga gives both longtime fans and newcomers a chance to experience the captivating story of Bella Swan, Edward Cullen, and Jacob Black on the big screen. The franchise stars Kristen Stewart as Bella, Robert Pattinson as Edward, and Taylor Lautner as Jacob. An official poster featuring these three has already been shared online, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement.

Franchise overview More about the franchise The Twilight Saga consists of five films, with the first one released in 2008. The story revolves around Bella, who moves to Forks and falls in love with Edward, a mysterious boy who is revealed to be a vampire. Lautner plays Jacob, Bella's friend and a werewolf in love with her. Other cast members include Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone, Justin Chon, and Anna Kendrick, among others.