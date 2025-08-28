'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' teaser release date is here

Ahead of the teaser reveal, Sanya Malhotra was spotted at Mumbai airport, heading off for film promotions. She kept things casual and friendly with photographers, rocking denim shorts and bright yellow sneakers.

Cast and crew of upcoming film

The movie brings together Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in a romantic comedy full of love tangles. It went head-to-head with Ikkis at the box office last October.

Plus, Malhotra fans can look forward to seeing her soon in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar and the comedy Toaster with Rajkummar Rao.