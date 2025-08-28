Varun, Janhvi's 'Sunny Sanskari...' teaser delayed; new release date revealed
The much-anticipated teaser of the upcoming Hindi romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been postponed. Originally scheduled for release on Thursday, Dharma Productions announced that the first look teaser will now be released on Friday, August 29, at 12:25pm. The movie stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles and is directed by Shashank Khaitan.
In an official social media post, Dharma Productions teased the film with the words, "Dil jodne nahi...dil todne aa rahe hai. TEASER OUT TOMORROW AT 12:25pm." The film also features Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles. The movie is set to hit the theaters on October 2, strategically coinciding with Dussehra, aiming to draw in audiences during the holiday season.
Film overview
Film is set in Delhi
Set in Delhi, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari follows a man who pretends to be someone he isn't. His lies lead him into a funny and unexpected love triangle with a smart, independent woman, leading to many quirky and entertaining situations. The film also stars Akshay Oberoi. It is produced by Karan Johar under his Dharma Productions banner.