'Jatadhara': Shilpa Shirodkar channels a 'tantrik' in new poster
What's the story
The filmmakers of the upcoming supernatural thriller Jatadhara have unveiled a new poster featuring actor Shilpa Shirodkar. In the film, she will be seen in the role of a tantrik named Shobha. The poster shows her dressed in a black saree, sitting before a fire pit with an intense expression on her face, her mouth wide open and tongue sticking out. The caption read: "She isn't just driven by greed, she defines it."
Actor's insight
Here's what Shirodkar said about her character
Shirodkar recently spoke to IANS about her role in Jatadhara. She said, "I am so happy and thrilled to be a part of Jatadhara. It's a film that will surely take the audience on a supernatural and mysterious ride!" "My character, Shobha, is quite a powerful one. It's so complex and intriguing." The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha in her Telugu debut alongside Sudheer Babu, Divya Vij, Ravi Prakash, and Rain Anjali.
Twitter Post
See the poster here
She isn’t just driven by greed, she
defines it. Presenting @shilpashirodkr as Shobha.#UmeshKrBansal#PrernaArora@zeestudiossouth@isudheerbabu@sonakshisinha@shivin7#ArunaAgarwal#ShilpaSinghal@DeshmukhPragati@girishjohar@kejriwalakshay@IamDivyaVijay@bhavinigoswami_…pic.twitter.com/LRfqT84bR1 — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) August 28, 2025
Production details
Everything to know about the film
Jatadhara is a pan-India Telugu-Hindi film presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda. The film's co-producers are Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora while Divya Vijay serves as the creative producer. Bhavini Goswami is the supervising producer with music by Zee Music Co. The release date of Jatadhara has not been revealed yet.