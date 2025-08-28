Shilpa Shirodkar to star in 'Jatadhara'

'Jatadhara': Shilpa Shirodkar channels a 'tantrik' in new poster

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:26 pm Aug 28, 202505:26 pm

What's the story

The filmmakers of the upcoming supernatural thriller Jatadhara have unveiled a new poster featuring actor Shilpa Shirodkar. In the film, she will be seen in the role of a tantrik named Shobha. The poster shows her dressed in a black saree, sitting before a fire pit with an intense expression on her face, her mouth wide open and tongue sticking out. The caption read: "She isn't just driven by greed, she defines it."