'Kill' director Nikhil Bhat to make Hollywood debut
What's the story
Filmmaker Nikhil Bhat, who shot to fame with the action thriller Kill in 2023, is poised to make his Hollywood debut with a global action film. The project is currently in the scripting stage and has been locked with Universal Studios, reported Pinkvilla. The film is said to be a high-octane spectacle mounted on a massive budget.
Casting details
Global stars to be cast in the film
An insider close to the development said, "The filmmaker plans to cast top Hollywood stars to spearhead the film, and the names are also in discussion at Universal Studios." "It's one of those scripts that warrants the presence of global stars, and the cast will take everyone by surprise." "The things are presently kept under wraps."
Production timeline
Project expected to go on floors in 2026
The source also revealed that Bhat's Hollywood project is expected to go on floors in 2026. However, the exact timeline will be finalized once the cast is confirmed. "This is Nikhil's most ambitious film till date, and is expected to put him on the global map," added the source. Meanwhile, Bhat's next film with Murad Khetani is currently in pre-production.