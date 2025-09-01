Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan gets past 2,000 T20 runs: Key stats

Bangladesh thrashed Netherlands in the 2nd T20I to seal the three-match series on September 1. The hosts comfortably chased down 104 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, with Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Litton Das shining forth. Tanzid Hasan led the chase with a defiant half-century. He also raced past 2,000 T20 runs. Earlier, Bangladesh exhibited a concerted bowling effort led by Nasum Ahmed's three-fer.

Summary A look at match summary Netherlands were 37/3 inside the Powerplay after Bangladesh elected to field first. While Vikramjit Singh scored a quickfire 24, the other top-five batters tanked. The Dutch were eventually down to 78/8, before Aryan Dutt's 30 (24) extended their innings. They eventually perished for 103 in 17.3 overs. Bangladesh lost a solitary wicket (Parvez Hossain Emon) and were home in the 14th over.

Knock Tanzid Hasan returns unbeaten on 54 Tanzid Hasan, who added 64 runs with Litton Das, returned unbeaten on 54. His 40-ball stay had 4 fours and 2 sixes. The 24-year-old Bangladesh opener slammed his sixth half-century in T20I cricket. He is yet to score a T20I ton. In 31 matches, he has raced to 738 runs at an average of 27.33. His tally includes a strike rate of 129.02.