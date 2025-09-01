The figure translates to 0.2% of the country's GDP

India's current account swings to deficit in Q1 FY26

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:58 pm Sep 01, 202507:58 pm

What's the story

India's current account has swung to a deficit of $2.4 billion in the April-June quarter of FY26, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The figure translates to 0.2% of the country's GDP. This is a sharp contrast from the previous quarter's surplus of $13.5 billion or 1.3% of GDP and a deeper deficit than last year's Q1, which stood at $8.6 billion or 0.9% of GDP.