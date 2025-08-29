Porsche's new Macan EV debuts with in-car gaming, digital key

Porsche has announced a series of upgrades for its 2026 Macan EV model. The enhancements are not radical but are aimed at improving the user experience of this electric compact luxury SUV. One of the most notable changes is the introduction of a Digital Key feature, which lets you replace your physical key with your smartphone.

Tech upgrade Digital Key lets you unlock your SUV using smartphone The Digital Key feature works as a keycard in the virtual wallets of Apple and Android devices. It allows you to lock and unlock your Macan EV, start it, and open the trunk. Plus, if you want to share access with up to seven people at once, you can do so by sending them a message through this system.

User convenience The EV also gets trained parking function The 2026 Macan EV also comes with an improved parking assistant, which can "see through" the hood using cameras. It has a "Trained Parking" function that remembers routines for automatic parking in familiar spots. The SUV also gets the AirConsole app, letting passengers play games on their smartphones or Bluetooth controllers while driving (screens are hidden from driver's view).