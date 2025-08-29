Congress, BJP workers clash with flags amid Modi abuse row 

A clash broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers in Patna, Bihar, on Friday. The protest was carried out by the BJP over the abusive language used by a man against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. Videos of the incident showed party workers attacking each other with flags and kicking down gates of the Congress office.

Accusations 'Every son of Bihar will give befitting reply' According to one of the BJP leaders, Nitin Nabin, "Every son of Bihar will give a befitting reply to Congress for insulting a mother. We will take revenge for this." In response, a Congress worker, Dr. Ashutosh, warned of a possible retaliation against the BJP. "This is happening with the government's involvement. Nitish Kumar is doing wrong," he told news agency ANI.

Twitter Post Video of the clash #WATCH | Patna, Bihar: BJP and Congress workers clash as the former staged a protest against the latter in front of the Congress office. pic.twitter.com/p1tt2bytzD — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2025

Apology demand BJP demands apology from Congress Speaking to ANI, DSP Law and Order, Krishna Murari Prasad, said, "Stone pelting has occurred... we will conduct a detailed inquiry, and if there has been any loss of property, an application will definitely be made." The BJP has demanded an unconditional apology from the Congress over the alleged abuse. "Rahul Gandhi, the kind of language and abuses against PM Modi that you are using and making others use..are absolutely intolerable. You must apologize," party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said.