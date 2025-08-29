Man arrested for abusing Modi, mother at Rahul Gandhi's rally 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Kotwali Police Station in Patna over the incident. The party has demanded an apology from Gandhi for the remarks made during his rally. BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar slammed Gandhi, saying, "Rahul Gandhi, the kind of language and abuses against PM Modi that you are using and making others use from the stage are absolutely intolerable."

Party's stance

Congress distances itself from incident

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also condemned the remarks in a post on X. He called them "shameful" and "deeply insulting," not just to PM Modi but also to Indian culture and values, while Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said "this undignified language...is an insult to 140 crore Indians." The Congress has distanced itself from the incident. Rashid Alvi, a leader of the party, condemned the use of such language and clarified that it does not represent their values.