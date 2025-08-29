Man arrested for abusing Modi, mother at Rahul Gandhi's rally
What's the story
The Darbhanga Police have arrested Mohammad Rizvi alias Raja for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. The incident took place during the Voter Adhikar Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bihar. The controversial comments were made from the stage of the rally in Darbhanga, which has since gone viral on social media.
Apology demanded
BJP demands apology from Gandhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Kotwali Police Station in Patna over the incident. The party has demanded an apology from Gandhi for the remarks made during his rally. BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar slammed Gandhi, saying, "Rahul Gandhi, the kind of language and abuses against PM Modi that you are using and making others use from the stage are absolutely intolerable."
Party's stance
Congress distances itself from incident
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also condemned the remarks in a post on X. He called them "shameful" and "deeply insulting," not just to PM Modi but also to Indian culture and values, while Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said "this undignified language...is an insult to 140 crore Indians." The Congress has distanced itself from the incident. Rashid Alvi, a leader of the party, condemned the use of such language and clarified that it does not represent their values.