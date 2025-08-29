Jarange Patil's Maratha quota protest march reaches Mumbai; traffic hit

A protest march led by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil reached Mumbai on Friday morning, causing major traffic disruptions. The march, which started from Beed, passed through Navi Mumbai and Sion Panvel Marg before reaching Azad Maidan in South Mumbai. The city police issued a traffic advisory and deployed over 1,500 personnel at Azad Maidan to maintain law and order during the protest.

Protest details Jarange starts indefinite hunger strike The protest march was attended by thousands of supporters wearing saffron caps and scarves. After reaching Azad Maidan, Jarange started an indefinite hunger strike demanding the inclusion of all Marathas in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category for reservations in education and government jobs. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which leads the ruling Mahayuti alliance, has accused Jarange of being an "agent" of the opposition Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Sharad Pawar.

Tensions rise Jarange warns Maharashtra government On Monday, Jarange had warned the Maharashtra government that denying his demand would be "dangerous for the state and country." He accused the state government of "provoking" Marathas by including 29 castes in OBC. "This is our last fight, and we will not return without the Maratha quota," he said. He also urged the community to protest peacefully. "No one should run if anything goes wrong. If someone pelts stones, hand him over to the police," he added.

Security arrangements Traffic restrictions in Mumbai Ahead of the protest at Azad Maidan on Friday, the Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory for traffic restrictions in Mankhurd and Trombay. Major roads like Panvel-Sion Road, Eastern Freeway, P.D'Mello Road were prohibited for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency service vehicles. Security has also been beefed up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus with Railway Protection Force personnel deployed to manage the situation.