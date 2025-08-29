Vijay's TVK approaches Supreme Court for honor killings law
What's the story
The Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), actor Vijay's political party, has approached the Supreme Court with a plea for a separate law to curb caste-based honor killings. The party argues that current laws are inadequate in preventing such crimes. This petition comes in the wake of the brutal killing of 27-year-old Dalit software engineer Kavin Selvaganesh on July 27 in Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu.
Case details
Parents of the accused suspended
Selvaganesh was reportedly killed by Surjith, the brother of his girlfriend, who is from the influential Thevar community. The incident occurred outside a hospital in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli. Surjith's parents, both serving as sub-inspectors in the state police, were mentioned in the FIR and later suspended. His father, Saravanan, was also taken into custody. Other parties such as Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), CPI, and CPI(M) have demanded special legislation from the state government, too.
Demand for legislation
Activists demand special law to prevent caste-based honor killings
Activists have long been demanding a special law to prevent caste-based honor killings. Evidence, a Madurai-based Dalit rights group, has recorded at least 80 such murders in Tamil Nadu since 2015. However, the conviction rate remains dismally low. Campaigners believe that a separate law would help in collecting accurate data, expediting trials, providing witness protection, and classifying honor crimes as a separate category of violence.