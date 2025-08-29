Vijay's TVK approaches Supreme Court for honor killings law

Case details

Parents of the accused suspended

Selvaganesh was reportedly killed by Surjith, the brother of his girlfriend, who is from the influential Thevar community. The incident occurred outside a hospital in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli. Surjith's parents, both serving as sub-inspectors in the state police, were mentioned in the FIR and later suspended. His father, Saravanan, was also taken into custody. Other parties such as Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), CPI, and CPI(M) have demanded special legislation from the state government, too.