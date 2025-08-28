'I never said…': RSS chief's U-turn on retirement at 75 

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has clarified that he never proposed a retirement age of 75 for those in constitutional positions. Speaking at an event titled 100 years of the Sangh's journey - New Horizons, he said, "I never said I will retire or someone should retire. If I am 80 years old, and Sangh says go and run a 'shakha', I will have to do it. We do whatever...as long as the Sangh wants us to."

Clarification Clarification comes after his remarks at book launch The clarification comes after his remarks at a book launch in Nagpur in July sparked political controversy. At the event, Bhagwat had recalled an old RSS meeting where senior leader Moropant Pingle was honored at 75. Quoting Pingle, he said, "Moropant Pingle once said that if you are honored with a shawl after turning 75, it means that you should stop now, you are old; step aside and let others come in."

Political speculation Speculation about PM Modi's retirement Bhagwat's comments led to speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might retire after his 75th birthday in September. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh took to X to highlight the coincidence of both leaders turning 75 in 2025. He wrote, "What a homecoming...reminded by the RSS chief upon return that he will turn 75 on September 17, 2025. But the Prime Minister could also tell the RSS chief that he too will turn 75 on September 11, 2025! One arrow, two targets."

Centre Shah had dismissed Modi's retirement rumors Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier dismissed rumors of Modi's retirement at 75, after stating that the BJP had decided not to field any candidates above 75 ahead of the 2019 elections. "This is the party's decision," Shah said in 2019. But in May 2023, he clarified, "Modi ji will continue to lead till 2029." The BJP has also pointed to its government, which already has one member beyond the 75-age bracket—80-year-old MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.