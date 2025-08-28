Stalin mistakenly calls Rahul 'Rajiv Gandhi;' BJP, Vijay's TVK mock

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has come under fire for mistakenly referring to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as "my dear brother Rajiv Gandhi," his father and former prime minister. The blunder occurred during a "Voter Adhikar" rally in Bihar, organized by the Congress-led INDIA bloc. The rally was held to protest against the Election Commission's revision of Bihar voter lists, which the opposition claims is an attempt at voter fraud.

Edit backlash DMK attempted to fix error by editing video The DMK had tried to fix the error by editing a video of Stalin's speech on his YouTube channel, but the patch was poorly synced. The edited video, with the jarring "Rahul Gandhi" swap-out for "Rajiv Gandhi," is still available online. The DMK has not commented further on this issue, dismissing criticism as "petty politics."

— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) August 27, 2025

Political fallout BJP, Vijay's TVK mock Stalin The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Tamil actor Vijay's TVK party have seized on Stalin's error. "Thiru @mkstalin's government in TN thrives on patchwork and deception. Going all the way to Bihar and getting the name wrong despite reading it from a piece of paper is one thing, but the desperate attempt to patch it up is even more telling," K Annamalai, former Tamil Nadu BJP chief, wrote on X, sharing the blunder video.