'Betraying farmers': Kejriwal criticizes Centre for removing cotton import duty  
Kejriwal accused Modi of betraying Indian farmers

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 28, 2025
03:14 pm
What's the story

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has slammed the central government for its decision to remove import duty on US cotton. He alleged that the move was taken under pressure from US President Donald Trump and would harm Indian farmers. "In the last few days...Modi Ji has taken some decisions behind the back, which are a betrayal to the farmers of the country," he said at a press conference.

Price disparity

US cotton will be cheaper than local produce: Kejriwal

Kejriwal claimed the removal of the 11% import duty on US cotton would make it cheaper than Indian cotton by ₹15-20 per kg. He said this decision was taken for 40 days from August 19 to September 30, which would hurt local farmers whose produce hits markets in October. "Right now, 90 to 95 percent of...farmers do not know what has happened. When these decisions will come out, the farmers will have no choice but to commit suicide," he said.

Twitter Post

Withdraw the order, Kejriwal urges Modi 

Betrayal accusation

'This is a betrayal of the farmers'

Kejriwal said that because of the government's decision, all the efforts of farmers will go to waste. "In the month of July, the farmers of the country have planted cotton, sown seeds, and have sown their cotton by taking loans. Those farmers gave the money and that cotton will start coming to the market from October." [But] "By 30 September, the textile industry of the country would have bought cotton from America...they will not need the cotton of the farmers."

Exemption extension

Import duty exemption on US cotton extended until December 31

The central government, on Thursday, extended the exemption of import duty on US cotton, which initially covered the period from August 19, 2025, to September 30, 2025, and was then extended to December 31, 2025. According to the Finance Ministry, the change is expected to reduce input costs across the textile value chain—yarn, fabric, garments, and made-ups—and benefit both manufacturers and customers.