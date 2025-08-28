'Betraying farmers': Kejriwal criticizes Centre for removing cotton import duty
What's the story
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has slammed the central government for its decision to remove import duty on US cotton. He alleged that the move was taken under pressure from US President Donald Trump and would harm Indian farmers. "In the last few days...Modi Ji has taken some decisions behind the back, which are a betrayal to the farmers of the country," he said at a press conference.
Price disparity
US cotton will be cheaper than local produce: Kejriwal
Kejriwal claimed the removal of the 11% import duty on US cotton would make it cheaper than Indian cotton by ₹15-20 per kg. He said this decision was taken for 40 days from August 19 to September 30, which would hurt local farmers whose produce hits markets in October. "Right now, 90 to 95 percent of...farmers do not know what has happened. When these decisions will come out, the farmers will have no choice but to commit suicide," he said.
Twitter Post
Withdraw the order, Kejriwal urges Modi
#WATCH | Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, "We demand from PM Modi that this order of withdrawing 11% import duty on cotton should be withdrawn with immediate effect and the 11% import duty should be imposed again on cotton coming from America and farmers of our… https://t.co/sXAvVVWmbI pic.twitter.com/0ApUO4KbiB— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2025
Betrayal accusation
'This is a betrayal of the farmers'
Kejriwal said that because of the government's decision, all the efforts of farmers will go to waste. "In the month of July, the farmers of the country have planted cotton, sown seeds, and have sown their cotton by taking loans. Those farmers gave the money and that cotton will start coming to the market from October." [But] "By 30 September, the textile industry of the country would have bought cotton from America...they will not need the cotton of the farmers."
Exemption extension
Import duty exemption on US cotton extended until December 31
The central government, on Thursday, extended the exemption of import duty on US cotton, which initially covered the period from August 19, 2025, to September 30, 2025, and was then extended to December 31, 2025. According to the Finance Ministry, the change is expected to reduce input costs across the textile value chain—yarn, fabric, garments, and made-ups—and benefit both manufacturers and customers.