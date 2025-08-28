Suspended Kerala Congress MLA now booked for stalking women
What's the story
The Kerala Crime Branch has registered a case against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil for allegedly stalking and harassing women and causing mental agony on social media. The case was registered suo motu by the police based on information available in the public domain and the directive from the chief minister, alongside examining complaints received by the state police chief.
Official response
CM Vijayan calls allegations 'unacceptable'
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the allegations against Mamkootathil as "deeply criminal and unacceptable" and promised to take all possible legal steps. The controversy has intensified after audio clips emerged in which a voice, allegedly Mamkootathil's, threatens a pregnant woman with death if she doesn't comply with his demands. In the clip, the voice allegedly states that if she does not have an abortion, it "would not take much time to be killed."
Political fallout
Vijayan slams VD Satheesan for protecting accused
Vijayan has also slammed Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan for allegedly trying to protect the accused. He said there is a "difference of opinion" within the Congress, and many seniors are unhappy with how things are being handled. In response, Satheesan alleged that two CPI(M) leaders themselves are facing sexual harassment cases.
Resignation
Mamkootathil resigns as Youth Congress State President
Amid the allegations, Mamkootathil resigned as the State President of Youth Congress last week. The Congress party has also suspended him from its primary membership, but he will continue to be a legislator. The controversy first erupted when Malayalam actor Rini Ann George accused an unnamed "youth leader" of sending her lewd messages and inviting her to a hotel.