Suspended Kerala Congress MLA now booked for stalking women  

The Kerala Crime Branch has registered a case against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil for allegedly stalking and harassing women and causing mental agony on social media. The case was registered suo motu by the police based on information available in the public domain and the directive from the chief minister, alongside examining complaints received by the state police chief.

Official response CM Vijayan calls allegations 'unacceptable' Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the allegations against Mamkootathil as "deeply criminal and unacceptable" and promised to take all possible legal steps. The controversy has intensified after audio clips emerged in which a voice, allegedly Mamkootathil's, threatens a pregnant woman with death if she doesn't comply with his demands. In the clip, the voice allegedly states that if she does not have an abortion, it "would not take much time to be killed."

Political fallout Vijayan slams VD Satheesan for protecting accused Vijayan has also slammed Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan for allegedly trying to protect the accused. He said there is a "difference of opinion" within the Congress, and many seniors are unhappy with how things are being handled. In response, Satheesan alleged that two CPI(M) leaders themselves are facing sexual harassment cases.