Bihar villagers chase, attack minister, MLA over road accident compensation
Bihar's Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar was attacked by an angry mob in Nalanda district. The incident took place when Kumar visited Jogipur Malawan village to pay his respects to the families of nine victims who were killed in a road accident recently. The victims were killed when an auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a truck on Saturday.
The minister was accompanied by Hilsa MLA Krishna Murari when they were attacked by the villagers. Viral videos showed Kumar fleeing the scene, clutching his dhoti, with security personnel as an angry crowd chased them with bamboo sticks and stones. While Kumar and the MLA escaped without major injuries, several security personnel were injured in the incident.
Villagers were demanding compensation for victims' families
According to CNN-News18, the villagers were demanding compensation for the victims' families and were upset when Kumar said the matter would be discussed later. Speaking to Aaj Tak after the incident, Kumar said he had gone to meet the families of victims and ensure they received financial help on time. "When I was about to leave...some people started expressing their displeasure," he added.