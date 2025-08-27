Stalin in Bihar; BJP says, 'Repeat Biharis clean toilets' remark 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin 's visit to Bihar has ignited a political storm, with the BJP raising past "anti-Bihar" and "anti-Sanatana" remarks by Stalin's party, DMK, leaders. The BJP has challenged Stalin to repeat in Bihar the contentious statements made by his son Udhayanidhi Stalin about Sanatana Dharma and by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran regarding Biharis, if he has the "guts." Stalin arrived in Bihar to join Rahul Gandhi 's "Voter Adhikar Yatra," aimed at mobilizing support for upcoming elections.

Challenge issued BJP leader issues challenge to Bihar visit Daring Stalin, BJP's Tamil Nadu state spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathi asked Stalin to repeat his son Udhayanidhi's statement about "destroying Sanatana Dharma" and Maran's remark that "Biharis clean toilets in Tamil Nadu." Thirupathi wrote on social media, "If you have the courage, can you speak there about your son Udhayanidhi's statement that 'Sanatana Dharma must be destroyed'?" "Furthermore, can you boldly repeat the statement made by your relative and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran that "Biharis clean toilets in Tamil Nadu?"

Repeated remarks Former state BJP chief backs Thirupathi's statement Echoing Thirupathi's sentiments, former state BJP chief K Annamalai also hoped Stalin would repeat these "uncouth remarks" in Bihar. He shared a compilation of controversial statements from Stalin, his party members, and alliance partners about Biharis. "Hope he takes the stage with Thiru @RahulGandhi avl and proudly repeats every one of those insults in front of the very people he and his party members mocked," Annamalai wrote.

Visit criticized DMK-BJP feud intensifies In a separate post, Thirupathi slammed Stalin's Bihar visit as "laughable," accusing him of seeking votes from those he has insulted. He called Stalin "anti-Bihar" and demanded an apology for previous remarks about Biharis being illiterates and panipuri sellers. The Janata Dal United (JDU) also criticized Stalin's visit, with leader Abhishek Jha questioning how BJP MP Tejaswi Yadav could expect support with such people around.