Case against Vijay, bouncers for 'tossing off' man from stage

A case has been registered against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay and his bouncers after a man alleged he was manhandled during a political rally in Madurai. The complainant, Sarath Kumar, accused Vijay's bouncers of assault when he tried to get closer to the actor. The incident took place on August 21 during a rally organized by Vijay's political party ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Charges filed Case registered under IPC sections The complainant claimed that the bouncers violently pushed him when he attempted to mount the ramp where Vijay was walking. Kumar claimed he was able to hang on to a pipe, but he sustained chest injuries during the scuffle. The case has been registered against Vijay and his bouncers under sections 189(2), 296(B), and 115(I) of the Indian Penal Code. These charges relate to unlawful assembly and abetment of an offense punishable by death or life imprisonment.

Twitter Post Video shows Kumar being tossed off Vijay's bouncer seen 'throwing' man at TVK rally!



FIR has been registered against actor Vijay and 10 others for manhandling the crowd at TVK rally.#Vijay #TVK #Rally pic.twitter.com/AtU6klcOcH — My Vadodara (@MyVadodara) August 27, 2025

Political career Vijay's political journey Vijay launched his political party TVK in February last year and was declared its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming elections. At a recent state conference, he said, "TVK is not a political game; it is an ideology." "TVK's politics is real, emotional...Our priority is the safety of women, the elderly, and children. Our government will be friendly toward all those who need special attention, such as farmers, youth, transgender individuals, neglected elderly, and physically disabled people," the actor said.