IIT students demand hostel counselors after IIT Bombay tragedy
India
On World Mental Health Day, IIT students are speaking up for better mental health care.
After a recent student tragedy at IIT Bombay, there's a renewed call for change: students want a counselor in every hostel and 24/7 psychiatric help to handle the intense stress of campus life.
IIT students' protests prompt 18-point draft
The movement picked up after last month's loss sparked protests and an 18-point draft of demands, four of which directly addressed mental health services.
Students from IIT Bombay are also asking for immediate action, while alumni share that they too struggled with pressure back in their day.
The message is clear: it's time for lasting support systems so no one feels alone with their struggles.