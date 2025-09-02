Next Article
Illegal immigrants? India is no longer a 'dharamshala': Amit Shah
India just rolled out its new Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, starting September 1.
The goal? To crack down on illegal immigration with tougher passport and visa checks.
PM Modi called it a step for national security, while Home Minister Amit Shah put it plainly: "India will no longer be a 'dharamshala' (a traveling inn) for illegal aliens."
More oversight and stricter penalties
Now, hotels, hospitals, and colleges have to report if foreign nationals are staying with them—so there's more oversight than before.
The Bureau of Immigration is in charge of tracking and deporting illegal immigrants and can now collect biometric data from foreigners.
Anyone caught using or making fake travel documents could face up to seven years in jail and fines up to ₹10 lakh.