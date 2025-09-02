Karnataka man strangles daughter to death over inter-caste relationship

Father strangled her, tried to make it look like suicide

Despite months of pressure from her family to break up, Kavita stood by her choice.

Police say her father strangled her on August 28 and then tried to make it look like suicide by putting pesticide in her mouth before cremating her body on a relative's land in the presence of villagers.

The case came to light after an anonymous tip-off led police to arrest him and detain two relatives for murder and evidence tampering.

Forensic teams are now investigating further, and the incident has caused tension in the community.