Men vs women: How cancer risks differ in India

A recent analysis found that people in India now face an 11% lifetime risk of developing cancer. The study, covering data from 2015-2019, highlights big differences based on region and gender. For 2024 alone, about 1.56 million new cases and nearly 874,000 deaths are expected nationwide.

Women make up over half of all cases Women make up just over half of all cancer cases but have a lower death rate (45%) than men, mostly thanks to early detection of breast and cervical cancers—these two account for around 40% of women's cases.

Men are more likely to get oral, lung, or stomach cancers.

Oral cancer most common type among Indian men Oral cancer is now the most common type among Indian men.

This rise is linked to increased alcohol use—even as tobacco use drops—and late diagnosis of other cancers like lung and stomach means higher male mortality rates.

In contrast, early screening helps lower deaths among women.