SC reconsiders minority schools' exemption from RTE Act

Decision will impact millions of students across country

This debate isn't just legal talk—it's about whether all kids, no matter where they study, get equal access to good education.

The Supreme Court noted that the exemption has led to concerns that some minority schools may use their special status to avoid admitting disadvantaged students or meeting teacher standards.

The Supreme Court's decision could shape how India balances cultural rights with every child's right to quality education—affecting millions of students across the country.