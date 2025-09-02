SC reconsiders minority schools' exemption from RTE Act
The Supreme Court is taking a fresh look at whether minority schools in India can stay exempt from the Right to Education (RTE) Act.
This comes after a two-judge bench questioned the 2014 verdict that let these schools skip some RTE requirements and has now handed the issue over to a larger bench for review.
Decision will impact millions of students across country
This debate isn't just legal talk—it's about whether all kids, no matter where they study, get equal access to good education.
The Supreme Court noted that the exemption has led to concerns that some minority schools may use their special status to avoid admitting disadvantaged students or meeting teacher standards.
The Supreme Court's decision could shape how India balances cultural rights with every child's right to quality education—affecting millions of students across the country.