Kids are sneaking alcohol, contraceptives into school. What's the solution?

Schools take a no-nonsense approach to these surprises

Whenever banned items turn up, schools call parents and return the items during meetings.

While some parents shrug off things like adult-themed books as just part of growing up, anything serious—like drugs or sharp objects—gets reported to the district education office (DEO) or police.

Instead of strict punishment, teachers usually offer counseling to understand what's really going on.

Many think peer pressure and media influence are behind these choices.

The hope is that more open conversations can help keep everyone safer.