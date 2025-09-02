Singapore PM Lawrence Wong to make 3-day visit to India

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be on a three-day official visit to India from Tuesday. The visit, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi , is his first since taking office and comes on the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and India. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Cabinet ministers and senior officials.

Official meetings PM Wong to meet President Murmu, Modi During his stay in India, PM Wong will meet several Indian leaders. He is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi, who will host a banquet lunch in his honor. He will also have separate meetings with Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, among others.

Tribute visit Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat Apart from official meetings, PM Wong will also visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He will meet overseas Singaporeans in New Delhi at a reception celebrating the 60th anniversary of Singapore-India diplomatic relations and Singapore's 60th year of independence (SG60). A closed-door roundtable with Indian business leaders is also on his agenda during this visit.

Bilateral talks Agreements expected to be signed during bilateral talks The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that PM Modi and PM Wong will hold bilateral discussions on September 4. The talks will focus on deepening trade, connectivity, and strategic cooperation under India's 'Act East' Policy. Several agreements are expected to be signed in sectors such as skill development, finance, digital cooperation, civil aviation, space, and shipping during these discussions.