UP man kidnapped, beheaded by friend over relationship with sister 

In a shocking incident in Kanpur , Uttar Pradesh , a man was brutally murdered over his alleged relationship with his friend's sister. The victim, identified as Rishikesh, was lured on the pretext of Ganesh Utsav and then kidnapped by eight men. He was taken to a nearby forest, where he was tied up and beheaded. Four suspects have been arrested so far, while the main accused, Pawan and Bobby, and two others are still at large.

Crime details How the police cracked the case The gruesome murder was uncovered after Rishikesh's family reported him missing when he didn't return home. The police investigation revealed that Rishikesh was dating Pawan and Bobby's sister, who lived nearby. CCTV footage captured three men with Pawan on the night of the murder. After the crime, Pawan and his accomplices dumped Rishikesh's dismembered body parts into the Ganga using a stolen e-rickshaw.

Confession details Murder captured on camera During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that Pawan filmed the entire act on his phone. DCP Satyajit Gupta said, "Once he's arrested, we'll look into his phone and do a forensic analysis of the contents." The police are also probing who owned the stolen e-rickshaw used to dispose of Rishikesh's body parts.