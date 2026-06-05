IMD confirms southwest monsoon arrival in Karnataka, Bengaluru to follow

Monsoon forecast at about 90% rainfall

Even though this year's monsoon is expected to bring only about 90% of the usual rainfall and there's a 60% chance it could be even less, it's still a big deal for India.

Nearly 51% of cultivated land relies on these rains, so every drop counts.

The weather experts say many parts of India, including parts of Northwest India, should see monsoon coverage by around June 15-16, bringing much-needed relief for farmers and everyone hoping for cooler weather.