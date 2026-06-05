IMD confirms southwest monsoon arrival in Karnataka, Bengaluru to follow
India
The southwest monsoon is finally here in Karnataka, with the IMD confirming its arrival after days of pre-monsoon showers along the coast.
Next up: Bengaluru and other southern areas are set to get their first real rains between June 7-9; so umbrellas might come in handy soon.
Monsoon forecast at about 90% rainfall
Even though this year's monsoon is expected to bring only about 90% of the usual rainfall and there's a 60% chance it could be even less, it's still a big deal for India.
Nearly 51% of cultivated land relies on these rains, so every drop counts.
The weather experts say many parts of India, including parts of Northwest India, should see monsoon coverage by around June 15-16, bringing much-needed relief for farmers and everyone hoping for cooler weather.