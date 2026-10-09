IMD forecasts rainfall across several Indian regions through October 15

States like Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Lakshadweep can expect widespread rain on select days.

Northwestern spots (including Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab) might see scattered showers.

Central India gets its share too: East Madhya Pradesh could have isolated thunderstorms, and Chhattisgarh is set for rain between October 12-15.

Eastern states like Odisha will get isolated to scattered rainfall, while Bihar is likely to witness rainfall during 10-11 October and again on 15 October; Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal may receive rainfall on 10 October, with another spell likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 14-15 October.

Assam and Meghalaya (plus neighbors) should also keep an umbrella handy!