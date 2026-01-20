IMD forecasts snow to finally break Kashmir's dry spell

Why does this matter?

Kashmir has barely seen any snow this winter—Except for the winters of 2020 and 2021, Dec and Jan have remained dry since 2018—leaving water bodies low and temperatures freezing (around -4.7°C in Srinagar, -13°C up high).

This fresh round of precipitation during Chillai Kalan (the region's coldest stretch) is crucial for water supplies, daily life, and just bringing some normal winter vibes back to the valley.