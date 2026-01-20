IMD forecasts snow to finally break Kashmir's dry spell
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says Kashmir is about to get some much-needed rain and snow thanks to back-to-back western disturbances Jan 22-24 and Jan 26-28 (main activity Jan 23 and Jan 27).
Expect scattered showers, moderate snowfall in higher areas, and even heavier snow in places like Chenab Valley and south Kashmir later this week.
Why does this matter?
Kashmir has barely seen any snow this winter—Except for the winters of 2020 and 2021, Dec and Jan have remained dry since 2018—leaving water bodies low and temperatures freezing (around -4.7°C in Srinagar, -13°C up high).
This fresh round of precipitation during Chillai Kalan (the region's coldest stretch) is crucial for water supplies, daily life, and just bringing some normal winter vibes back to the valley.