Next Article
IMD issues fresh alert for heavy rainfall in several states
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh alerts for heavy rainfall this week.
Uttarakhand's Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh are on orange alert, while yellow alerts cover other parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Mumbai.
Coastal Karnataka is under an orange alert for heavy rain and strong winds.
Flooding, landslides possible in hill states
Flooding and landslides are possible in hill states like Uttarakhand.
Delhi's Yamuna River has crossed the danger mark as showers continue with muggy temps around 31-33°C.
Mumbai could see moderate to heavy rain with winds up to 40km/h.
If you're in any of these areas, it's a good idea to stay updated and take extra care outdoors.