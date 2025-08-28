Next Article
Man shot thrice over alleged affair with estranged wife's manager
In Faridabad, Suresh Kumar—a salon owner and liquor businessman—was shot three times by Vinod Kaushik last Tuesday morning.
The attack happened right outside the home of Megha, Kumar's salon manager and Kaushik's estranged wife.
Police say Kaushik suspected an affair between Kumar and Megha.
Both the accused will be arrested soon: Police
Kumar had just dropped Megha home after a trip when Kaushik and another man arrived on a bike and opened fire, hitting him in the neck, stomach, and ribs.
Neighbors rushed out after hearing Megha scream and got Kumar to the hospital; he's still being treated.
Police have launched a manhunt for Kaushik and his accomplice, focusing on evidence for attempted murder charges.
"Both the accused will be arrested soon," said police PRO Yashpal Singh.