Man shot thrice over alleged affair with estranged wife's manager

Both the accused will be arrested soon: Police

Kumar had just dropped Megha home after a trip when Kaushik and another man arrived on a bike and opened fire, hitting him in the neck, stomach, and ribs.

Neighbors rushed out after hearing Megha scream and got Kumar to the hospital; he's still being treated.

Police have launched a manhunt for Kaushik and his accomplice, focusing on evidence for attempted murder charges.

"Both the accused will be arrested soon," said police PRO Yashpal Singh.