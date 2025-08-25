IMD issues orange alert for Jammu as flash floods wreak havoc

45 students rescued from flooded hostel

Floodwaters reached the girls' hostel at the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, where 45 students were safely rescued.

Vehicles were swept away and boundary walls collapsed in several neighborhoods.

Schools across Jammu division closed on August 25 for safety.

Authorities are urging everyone to avoid rivers and landslide-prone spots while emergency teams stay on high alert to manage power and water disruptions.