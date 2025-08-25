Next Article
IMD issues orange alert for Jammu as flash floods wreak havoc
Jammu has been hit by intense rain and flash floods, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for heavy downpours, cloudbursts, and landslides through August 27.
Flooding has left around 50 houses inundated and partially damaged in the lower Roop Nagar area of Jammu City and damaged key roads like the Jammu-Pathankot highway.
45 students rescued from flooded hostel
Floodwaters reached the girls' hostel at the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, where 45 students were safely rescued.
Vehicles were swept away and boundary walls collapsed in several neighborhoods.
Schools across Jammu division closed on August 25 for safety.
Authorities are urging everyone to avoid rivers and landslide-prone spots while emergency teams stay on high alert to manage power and water disruptions.