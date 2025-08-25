Next Article
Rajnath Singh visits landslide survivors in Jammu
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had to call off his trip to Kishtwar after fresh landslides and rough weather made travel unsafe.
Instead, he visited injured survivors in Jammu, where 16 people are still recovering from the recent cloudbursts and landslides that hit the district.
PM Modi is closely monitoring relief operations: Singh
Singh, along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh and J&K LG Manoj Sinha, spoke to locals via video call since they couldn't visit in person.
The disaster struck during the Machail Mata pilgrimage, leaving at least 65 dead and 32 still missing.
Singh reassured everyone that the government is committed to helping those affected, saying the Prime Minister is closely monitoring relief efforts as homes and infrastructure have suffered major damage.