Rajnath Singh visits landslide survivors in Jammu

PM Modi is closely monitoring relief operations: Singh

Singh, along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh and J&K LG Manoj Sinha, spoke to locals via video call since they couldn't visit in person.

The disaster struck during the Machail Mata pilgrimage, leaving at least 65 dead and 32 still missing.

Singh reassured everyone that the government is committed to helping those affected, saying the Prime Minister is closely monitoring relief efforts as homes and infrastructure have suffered major damage.