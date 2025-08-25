Matua Mahasangha issues 'religious cards' to prepare for CAA rollout
Ahead of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rollout, the All India Matua Mahasangha has handed out nearly two lakh "religious cards" from Thakurnagar, Bongaon.
These cards help Matuas prove their Hindu identity—an essential document for those seeking citizenship under the CAA.
It's a practical step to make sure their community is ready when the law takes effect.
Thousands of Matuas are lining up to collect cards
Thousands of Matuas have been lining up at Thakurbari, the community's main hub, to collect their cards.
With about 1.75 crore followers spread across places like Bongaon and Barasat, this initiative is helping many get documentation sorted in advance.
As Mahasangha General Secretary Mahitosh Baidya put it, these cards are an "essential document" for those hoping to secure citizenship once the CAA is officially notified.