Flash floods in Jammu after record rainfall; students evacuated
Jammu just saw its second-highest August rainfall in nearly a century—190.4mm in one day—which led to flash floods and landslides across the region.
Key infrastructure took a hit, including a damaged bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot highway.
Floodwaters even reached the ground floor of the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine's hostel, so 45 students had to be evacuated for safety.
IMD issues orange alert for Jammu
With rivers like Ujh and Basantar overflowing and landslides blocking roads (including Mughal Road), officials have issued flood alerts and closed schools across Jammu division.
The Chief Minister has asked all departments to stay alert, while control rooms keep an eye on things.
The India Meteorological Department has put out an orange alert till Tuesday—so everyone's being urged to stay cautious during this wild stretch of weather.