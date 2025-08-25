Flash floods in Jammu after record rainfall; students evacuated India Aug 25, 2025

Jammu just saw its second-highest August rainfall in nearly a century—190.4mm in one day—which led to flash floods and landslides across the region.

Key infrastructure took a hit, including a damaged bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot highway.

Floodwaters even reached the ground floor of the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine's hostel, so 45 students had to be evacuated for safety.