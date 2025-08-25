Next Article
UP: Boy kills girlfriend's father, injures mother, daughter
A tragic incident in Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, saw a 19-year-old named Mukesh Kumar Nishad allegedly attack his 17-year-old girlfriend's family as they were on their way home.
The girl's father lost his life on the spot, while her mother and she herself were seriously injured.
Nishad abducted the girl before escaping
After the attack, Nishad forced the girl into his car, assaulted her, and then abandoned her before escaping.
Both the mother and daughter are now being treated at Gorakhpur Medical College.
Police teams are actively searching for Nishad, who is still missing.