India aims to double defense production in FY26

Self-reliance at the core of India's strategy

Homegrown production is booming too: from ₹40,000 crore back in 2014 to over ₹1.5 lakh crore this year, and the government expects it to approach ₹2 lakh crore in the current fiscal year.

Big orders like the massive Tejas fighter jet deal for HAL and collaborations with global giants like Safran and Airbus are fueling this momentum.

With 75% of the defense procurement allocation now reserved for Indian companies, self-reliance is clearly at the heart of India's strategy.