India aims to double defense production in FY26
India is stepping up its game in defense manufacturing, with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh sharing that exports have jumped nearly 35 times over the last decade—reaching ₹23,622 crore in FY25.
The big goal? Hit ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2029, thanks to a growing partnership between public and private players aiming to put India on the map as a top supplier of quality defense gear.
Self-reliance at the core of India's strategy
Homegrown production is booming too: from ₹40,000 crore back in 2014 to over ₹1.5 lakh crore this year, and the government expects it to approach ₹2 lakh crore in the current fiscal year.
Big orders like the massive Tejas fighter jet deal for HAL and collaborations with global giants like Safran and Airbus are fueling this momentum.
With 75% of the defense procurement allocation now reserved for Indian companies, self-reliance is clearly at the heart of India's strategy.